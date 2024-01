MARTA officer shoots man who stabbed 2 people at Five Points Station, police say

ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials said the incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Five Points Station on Peachtree Street.

According to MARTA officials, a man in the bus shelter area was wielding a knife and stabbed two people.

Police said the man then charged at the officer, stabbing him in the hand. The officer fired his gun twice, stopping the attack, authorities said.

The suspect and both stabbing victims are stable and have been taken to the hospital. MARTA police said the officer received stitches in his hand.

The suspect, neither the victims nor the officer’s identities and ages have been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been contacted, per policy with officer-involved shootings.

