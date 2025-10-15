Mega Millions jackpot grows to $600 million

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $600 million, offering a life-changing opportunity for lottery players. The drawing is scheduled for tonight.

The jackpot has steadily increased over the past few months, making it one of the largest in Mega Millions history.

Tickets can be purchased on the Georgia Lottery app or at most convenience and grocery stores.

The live drawing will be broadcast on Channel 2 at 11 p.m., immediately followed by WSB Tonight.

