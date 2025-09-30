Medal of Honor recipients reenact Civil War-era Union train raid in Kennesaw, Chattanooga

ATLANTA — Medal of Honor recipients participated in a reenactment of the Great Locomotive Chase in Kennesaw, retracing the historic events of 1862.

The reenactment, organized by CSX Railroad, involved taking the heroes along the same tracks where Union raiders once rode during the Civil War.

There was also a celebration in Chattanooga, honoring the bravery and valor of these modern-day heroes.

“Courage like that is what our great nation is built on,” Kyle Carpenter, the nation’s youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Vince Butler, a Civil War historian, recounted the story of the Great Locomotive Chase, highlighting its significance in American history.

The Great Locomotive Chase happened on April 12, 1862, when Union raiders hijacked the General from the Confederate-controlled Western and Atlantic Railroad.

The Union soldiers’ plan was to destroy bridges and tear up telegraph lines to disrupt Confederate supply routes.

Confederate troops aboard the Texas, which now sits in the Atlanta History Center, recaptured the General and caught the raiders, some of whom were executed.

This daring raid led to the first recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor on the battlefield.

The reenactment in Kennesaw brought the history to life, allowing current, living Medal of Honor recipients to experience the journey of the Union raiders. The event was a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice displayed during the Civil War, participants told Channel 2 Action News.

The reenactment was also a tribute to the bravery of both past and present heroes, with participants reflecting on the courage that has shaped the nation.

Carpenter said the event was a humbling honor, showcasing the enduring legacy of valor.

