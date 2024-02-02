Maynard Jackson High School on lockdown after fight breaks out at school

ATLANTA — A fight at Maynard Jackson High School hospitalized a student and caused the school to go on lockdown, Atlanta Public Schools told Channel 2 Action News.

The fight began right before the start of school, according to the district. It is unclear how many students were involved in the fight.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this developing story.

Some of the students involved in the fight ran across the street to the shopping plaza, the district said.

No guns have been found at the school.

Classes are going on as usual, according to the district.

