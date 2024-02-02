Maynard Jackson High School on lockdown after fight breaks out at school

ATLANTA — A fight at Maynard Jackson High School hospitalized a student and caused the school to go on lockdown, Atlanta Public Schools told Channel 2 Action News.
The fight began right before the start of school, according to the district. It is unclear how many students were involved in the fight.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this developing story.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Some of the students involved in the fight ran across the street to the shopping plaza, the district said.
No guns have been found at the school.
Classes are going on as usual, according to the district.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City Schools of Decatur closed while crews repair large water main break, compromised power pole
- 17-year-old charged in McEachern High School parking lot shooting; police looking for 2nd shooter
- Woman shot, killed on her back porch over $100, Clayton County DA says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group