Mass to be held Wednesday night to honor Atlanta priest who died from complications of the flu

ATLANTA — A mass will be held on Wednesday night to honor an Atlanta priest who died from complications of the flu.

Rev. John T. Howren, V.F., 61, died on Monday and preached at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

His death has left parishioners and community members heartbroken, remembering him as a compassionate leader, spiritual guide, and steady presence within the church.

Father John dedicated nearly three decades to serving the Catholic Church. He joined the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the summer of 2020, where he faithfully served as pastor, offering guidance, comfort, and inspiration to parishioners during both joyful and challenging times.

RELATED STORIES:

Those close to him say his ministry reflected Christ’s love through humility, compassion, and unwavering faith.

“He always sang and encouraged us to sing,” said church volunteer Ralph Bailey. “He would make sure we sang when he celebrated Mass.”

Church officials say Father John became ill with the flu while vacationing in Mexico City. He later developed pneumonia and died at a hospital there.

His passing comes as doctors across Georgia continue to monitor flu activity statewide. While hospitalizations are declining, medical experts say the outbreak has not yet peaked.

A mass of repose will be held at 7 p.m. at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The mass will also be livestreamed for those who cannot make it to the mass in person.

©2026 Cox Media Group