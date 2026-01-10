Metro Atlanta pharmacies say more people are getting the flu shot

ATLANTA — As flu cases spike in Georgia, pharmacists say they are seeing a rush of people arriving for flu shots.

The state reported 29 deaths from influenza-associated illness from early October to the end of the year, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The agency also reports nearly 1,600 flu hospitalizations in 2025, with over 500 recorded in the final week of the year.

Briarcliff Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in North Druid Hills in DeKalb County, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that they have seen a 10% jump in people arriving to get the flu vaccine.

“It’s a little worse this year, because the flu is worse. The disease itself is worse this year,” said pharmacist Kathy Ashlock.

Most new flu cases are linked to “subclade K,” a variant of the H3N2 virus.

It’s been dubbed the “super flu” because the strain spreads quickly, and in some cases appears able to infect even those who have taken an influenza vaccine.

Pat Darden, a regular customer at Briarcliff Pharmacy, decided to get her flu shot on Friday.

“It’s spreading everywhere. I don’t want to get it. And I don’t want to give it to anyone,” said Darden.

Regan spoke to another customer who said she caught the flu over Thanksgiving, and it took her out for over a week.

“I had a super high fever, like 103; hot flashes, cold flashes, super weak,” said Victoria Davis.

A woman walking into a Walgreens Pharmacy said she recently got the vaccine.

“I’m 80 years old, so I just figured I needed to get it for whatever protection I can have,” said Melinda Canada

The CDC says flu activity is expected to continue for several weeks.

Georgia health officials urge people to get a flu vaccine if they don’t have a medical condition that would preclude them from receiving a flu shot.

