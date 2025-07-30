MARTA to suspend streetcar service for several months in Atlanta

ATLANTA — MARTA will suspend streetcar service next month to accommodate urgent underground utility repairs by Georgia Power along the streetcar route.

The service interruption will begin on Monday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be suspended to last around three to four months.

The work will require a lane closure between Courtland Street and Peachtree Center Avenue, where Georgia Power will excavate to make repairs to underground electrical lines.

During the service interruption, MARTA shuttle vans wrapped to look like streetcars will provide service along the same route.

MARTA will take advantage of the time that Georgia Power crews will be working to maintain the track, trim trees, update vehicles and signage, refurbish stations, and perform a deep cleaning along the route.

Once all work and inspections are completed, streetcar service will resume.

