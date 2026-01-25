MARTA running reduced rail, bus lines through Monday

ATLANTA — MARTA says it is running a reduced rail schedule through Monday because of the icy weather.

The agency said that rail lines will be making stops every 20 minutes, and out-of-service trains will run continuously to ensure tracks do not ice over.

Here are the lines that are running:

North/South

Red Line operating from North Springs to Lindbergh Center Stations.

Gold Line operating from Doraville to Airport Stations.

East/West

Green Line operating from Bankhead to Vine City Stations.

Blue Line operating from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations.

RELATED STORIES:

BUS SERVICE FOR JAN. 25 & JAN. 26:

The following bus routes ONLY are operating. These lifeline routes provide direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. All other bus routes are suspended.

Route 6 – Clifton Road/Emory – 45 minutes

Route 8 – North Druid Hills – 30 minutes

Route 19 – Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue – 40 minutes

Route 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown – 45 minutes

Route 107 – Glenwood – 30 minutes

Route 110 – Peachtree Road/Buckhead – 20 minutes

Route 111 – Snapfinger Woods – 40 minutes

Route 123 – Church Street – 60 minutes

Route 185 – Alpharetta – 40 minutes - Currently not running due to hazardous road conditions. Service will be restored when it is safe to do so.

Route 196 – Upper Riverdale – 30 minutes

MARTA MOBILITY SERVICE FOR JAN. 25 & JAN. 26

MARTA Mobility service will operate within three-quarters of a mile of MARTA rail stations and the lifeline bus routes listed above. Road conditions will dictate accessibility/serviceability of area streets.

Pre-booked medically necessary trips will be honored as safe conditions permit.

All subscription trips are cancelled. If travel is desired, the customer is responsible for making a next-day reservation to reschedule the trip(s).

Only next-day reservations are accepted through noon on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. We will resume accepting multi-day advanced reservations at noon. No same-day reservations will be accepted.

Reservations Call Center opens at 9:30 a.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group