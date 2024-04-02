MARTA awarded $750K grant to help with redevelopment in underserved communities

ATLANTA — MARTA is partnering with the federal government to bring new bus rapid transit and new stations along a busy corridor of southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported live from the Oakland City Station on Channel 2 Action News at Noon after MARTA announced a $750,000 grant.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded the grant for a pilot program as MARTA plans and eventually builds out new bus rapid transit along Campbellton Road.

It would start at the Oakland City MARTA station, run to Greenbriar Mall, and end at the park-n-ride just outside the perimeter.

The new bus rapid transit along Campbellton Road would make it easier and faster for people to use MARTA and also bring development around transit stations.

“It means attracting business. It means investments as investors and business people recognize the obvious benefit to customer and employee convenience and density around transit,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA General Manager and CEO.

Tuesday’s award from the FTA will help the master plan move forward on how to create jobs and affordable housing around six new in-fill stations.

“We love to invest in things that yield returns. We like success,” said Veronica Vanterpool.

The acting administrator for the FTA spoke on why they chose Atlanta and MARTA for the $750,000 grant to plan smart development along Campbellton Road that is all centered around public transit.

“It isn’t just how we connect to one another, it’s how we connect to jobs, important for our economy,” Vanterpool said.

While not part of this grant, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced in March the largest expansion of MARTA in decades to build four new, fill-in stations on the existing rail lanes.

