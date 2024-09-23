Marjorie Taylor Greene says Kamala Harris is ‘lying’ about GA woman’s abortion death

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going after Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she is lying to women about the death of a Georgia woman who died after complications from an abortion.

ProPublica reported last week that Amber Thurman died because she wasn’t able to get timely medical care when she had complications after taking abortion pills and blamed the state’s Heartbeat Abortion Law for that delay.

“The TRUTH is Amber tragically died from taking abortion pills!” Greene said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Kamala Harris is lying to women in GA right now!”

Kamala Harris is lying to women in GA right now!



She claims Amber Nicole Thurman died from an abortion “ban” in GA.



The TRUTH is Amber tragically died from taking abortion pills!



And there is NO Trump abortion “ban.”



The Supreme Court gave states the right to make their own… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2024

Greene’s comments came on the same day that Harris was in Atlanta speaking about abortion rights.

“One in three women in America lives with a Trump abortion ban. This includes Georgia and every state in the South except Virginia,” Harris said.

Harris believes that focusing on abortion and reproductive rights can influence key women voters, particularly in the north metro area, including East Cobb, North Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

She stated that abortion is a non-partisan issue.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said.

Thurman died over two years ago, shortly after Georgia’s abortion law took effect.

A recent report from Georgia’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee ruled that her death was preventable.

However, it wasn’t until a journalist connected the dots that Amber’s family was notified.

“Every state has a committee that reviews maternal deaths, but those committees are about two years behind, not just in Georgia but across the United States, so they are just beginning to look at cases that happened after Roe was overturned,” said Pro-Publica writer Kavitha Surana.

Surana explained that the committee put together a report about what happened to Thurman in the final hours of her life at Piedmont Henry Hospital, but her name wasn’t listed in the report.

“[The report] explained the timeline and kind of what happened inside the hospital, but on the other side of that, we at ProPublica have been reviewing death records and looking for signs that a case could’ve been impacted by abortion, so that’s how we were able to connect the dots,” Surana said.

By using death records, they were able to link the report to Thurman’s family.

Thurman died in 2022 after using an abortion pill but didn’t completely “expel all of the fetal tissue.”

She went to Piedmont Henry, but it took 20 hours before she could get the surgery she needed, and she didn’t survive.

“The reports from the maternal mortality review committee are not public; they don’t share their findings with families or hospitals, so this wouldn’t have come to light without our journalism,” Surana said. “Amber’s family wasn’t aware that this death was found preventable by the maternal mortality review committee until ProPublica’s reporting.”

Surana believes there are other families like Amber’s out there.

Georgia Right to Life responded, in part, stating: “The Life Act in no way prohibits a D&C for a miscarriage. This situation is being used to create massive confusion and fear.”

