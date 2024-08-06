Mariah Carey making a stop in Atlanta on 2024 Christmas tour

ATLANTA — Singer Mariah Carey is stopping in Atlanta on the 30-year anniversary of her Merry Christmas album.
Carey will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Nov. 23. Atlanta is one of 20 cities where she will visit on the tour.
The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Carey’s iconic Christmas album.
Presale starts Tuesday and general tickets go on sale on Friday.
To buy tickets, click here.
