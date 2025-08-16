Many CDC employees to still working from home one week after active shooter situation

ATLANTA — Friday marked one week since a gunman opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Some CDC employees are preparing to head back into the office on Monday for the first time since the shooting happened.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter obtained a CDC alert sent to employees, which said staff who work in buildings 16,18, 21, and 24 on the Roybal campus in Atlanta will continue to work remotely beginning Aug. 18 - 22, with the exception of critical workers like lab and animal care staff.

The alert said all other employees would be given the option to telework or return in person.

Former CDC Health Communications Specialist Sarah Boim said many of her former co-workers just don’t feel safe anymore.

RELATED STORIES:

“They have not been given any information for additional security measures that have any substance, and they don’t want to work next to bullet holes,” Boin said.

A CDC spokesperson replied with this statement when asked about security measures: “CDC is doing everything to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of staff for when they return to campus.”

CDC employees who didn’t want to go on camera out of fear of losing their jobs shared with Kleinpeter that the CDC has been offering daily “healing sessions” where meditation and discussion is offered.

Those same employees also said individual counseling was being offered via telehealth.

©2025 Cox Media Group