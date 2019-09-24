0 Man brutally attacked, robbed outside high-end Buckhead jewelry store

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that robbers attacked a man outside of a Buckhead jewelry store that's popular with hip hop artists.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden get exclusive video which shows the moment they threw him from a moving vehicle. The video is difficult to watch, but we want you to know the man survived.

The 33-year-old victim's attorney said his client, who asked us not to identify him, is a gemologist from South Florida who stopped by the Icebox Jewelry Store in Buckhead where he met a good friend for lunch on Sept. 5.

"He goes out to his vehicle and he puts his pack in the back and as he's in the process of walking around to the driver's door, you can see the perpetrators pull up and they boxed him in," said attorney Lloyd Hoffspiegel.

According to Atlanta police, one of the suspects jumped out of the Dodge Charger then slides into the back seat and snatched the victim's backpack

"My client realizes what's going on and jumps into the car where he dives through the window and tries to recover his backpack," Hoffspiegel said.

"He was obviously beaten in the head and face and he was stabbed at least once and probably twice," Hoffspiegel said.

After getting thrown from the car, the victim was knocked unconscious. Two minutes later, the suspects in the black Dodge Charger returned, grabbed the victim's backpack and drove away.

The victim's attorney said he lost everything that was monetarily of importance to him in that backpack but he's alive.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to management at the Icebox but they declined to comment.

Before this brazen robbery, another business reported seeing the same suspects attempting to break into a Bentley.

Police aren't yet releasing a description of the suspects. If you have any information about the incident, call Crimestoppers.

