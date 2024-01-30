Man thought to be barricaded in house near Atlanta elementary school prompts SWAT response

ATLANTA — An argument between roommates that ended in gunfire prompted a response from Atlanta Police Department’s SWAT Unit at a home near an elementary school early Monday.

Police responded to the home across the street from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School around 2 a.m.

Police responded to the home across the street from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who stated that he and his roommate got into an argument over loud music which escalated to his roommate firing gunshots at him.

The victim did not report any injuries.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect but got no response.

According to police, they went into the home around 6:15 a.m. and discovered the suspect was not inside.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect.

Their investigation continues.

Atlanta Public Schools sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“Due to the APD-related incident near M.A. Jones Elementary School, the campus will be on an exterior lockdown (no outdoor activities) for the duration of the day. An Atlanta Public Schools officer will remain on site and school operations will proceed as normal.”

