Man shot while filming Lil Baby music video files lawsuit saying security company didn’t do enough

ATLANTA — A man who was shot on the set of a Lil Baby music video earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the security company tasked with keeping them safe.

In a lawsuit filed in Fulton County on Friday, Kevin Mares says he was invited to the set of a music video for superstar rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, that was being filmed on Verbena Street in Atlanta back in May.

While they were out there, police say two men in the area shot at one another. People in the area, including many children, ducked for cover, while nearly 30 gunshots went off. Police say no one in the video scene itself was hit, but people involved in the production may have been.

In the lawsuit, Mares says he was shot in the neck, “causing severe and permanent injuries.”

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the companies behind the production, security and location of the music video shoot.

Mares claims that the companies didn’t do their due diligence in hiring appropriate security teams.

“Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed in the surrounding area of the video shoot, as well as specific security needs for such a music video and the attention a well-known artist will attract,” the lawsuit reads.

Mares is seeking payment for his medical expenses, which the lawsuit estimates are more than $680,000, and other punitive damages. They are seeking a jury trial.

