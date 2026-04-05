Man found shot at hospital won’t cooperate with investigation, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta after a man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound April 4.

Police said the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene near 803 Lakeside Village Dr. SE at about 2:30 p.m. responding to a report of gunfire. They were told that possible victims and suspects had already left.

Shortly after, officers were told about the shooting victim that arrived at the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. He refused to give officers information about how he was hurt.

The Aggravated Assault Unit were on the scene to investigate.

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