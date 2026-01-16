Man shot, killed at southwest Atlanta package store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a gas station and package store on Beeler Drive SW off Cleveland Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not been released.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group