Man shot, killed in apartment building hallway

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened late Thursday night at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments on McDaniel Street.
Capt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that investigators found a man in his 20s dead in the hallway. They have not released his name.
Police believe the victim and his shooter knew each other.
“We can say it was not a random incident with the victim and the suspect," Dearlove said on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Investigators plan to tap into several cameras posted in the area to help identify the shooter. Police have not released a description of who they are looking for at this time.
