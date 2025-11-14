Man shot, killed in apartment building hallway

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened late Thursday night at the Columbia Mechanicsville Apartments on McDaniel Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Capt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that investigators found a man in his 20s dead in the hallway. They have not released his name.

Police believe the victim and his shooter knew each other.

“We can say it was not a random incident with the victim and the suspect," Dearlove said on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Investigators plan to tap into several cameras posted in the area to help identify the shooter. Police have not released a description of who they are looking for at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group