Man shot during argument outside Atlanta business

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say an argument ended with a man being shot.

At about 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at 2038 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was stable and was hospitalized.

Investigators say the victim may have been in an argument with someone in the parking lot of the business and the argument escalated into gunfire.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances around the shooting.

