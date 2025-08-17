Man shot during argument at apartment complex, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday afternoon at 2980 Delmar Lane NW.

When they arrived they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on his condition.

Police say the victim and the shooter know each other, and an ongoing dispute between the two led to the shooting.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to continue the investigation.

