Man shot by off-duty officer at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Christmas Eve at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, officials said.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at The Commons apartments on Middleton Road. An officer working an off-duty job at the complex reported hearing gunshots and was then flagged downby two people who pointed him toward a dangerous situation unfolding nearby.

According to police, one of them told the officer that a man with a gun was chasing a woman and had already shot her.

When the officer encountered the armed man, police say the officer told him several times to drop the gun. Investigators say the man did not comply, and the officer fired his weapon.

The man was hit by gunfire. Other officers at the scene provided medical help until the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police have not released details about his condition or provided an update on the woman who was reportedly shot. Their ages and identities were not released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say more information may be released as it becomes available.

