Man shot at Atlanta firefighters responding to wife’s 911 call, police say

ATLANTA — A response to a 911 call ended with a convicted felon shooting at Atlanta firefighters, according to Atlanta Police.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says they responded to a medical call along the 700 block of University Avenue SW for a patient experiencing chest pain Thursday night.
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Firefighters reported that while responding to a medical call, a man pointed a gun at them and fired two shots as they retreated for safety.
Officers responded and found the man, identified as Anthony Bell, inside a nearby apartment. APD says they saw him holding a gun before refusing commands and he went back inside.
SWAT responded to the scene after officers tried multiple methods of de-escalation with Bell.
After several minutes, Bell came out of the apartment and police arrested him.
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Further investigation revealed that Bell’s wife, Linda Jacobs, was the one who called 911.
She accused her husband of pointing a handgun at her, threatening her life, and hitting her twice.
Bell faces multiple charges, including four counts of Aggravated Assault, with additional charges pending. APD executed a search warrant at the apartment and investigators retrieved a black revolver.
Police said Bell is a convicted felon.
No officers or firefighters were injured.
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