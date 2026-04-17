Man shot at Atlanta firefighters responding to wife’s 911 call, police say

ATLANTA — A response to a 911 call ended with a convicted felon shooting at Atlanta firefighters, according to Atlanta Police.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says they responded to a medical call along the 700 block of University Avenue SW for a patient experiencing chest pain Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters reported that while responding to a medical call, a man pointed a gun at them and fired two shots as they retreated for safety.

Officers responded and found the man, identified as Anthony Bell, inside a nearby apartment. APD says they saw him holding a gun before refusing commands and he went back inside.

SWAT responded to the scene after officers tried multiple methods of de-escalation with Bell.

After several minutes, Bell came out of the apartment and police arrested him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Further investigation revealed that Bell’s wife, Linda Jacobs, was the one who called 911.

She accused her husband of pointing a handgun at her, threatening her life, and hitting her twice.

Bell faces multiple charges, including four counts of Aggravated Assault, with additional charges pending. APD executed a search warrant at the apartment and investigators retrieved a black revolver.

Police said Bell is a convicted felon.

No officers or firefighters were injured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group