Man shot 3 times in Buckhead, Atlanta police arrest suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Buckhead.

Police responded to 3221 Peachtree Road to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Police say they believe the shooting happened after an argument at the shopping center.

