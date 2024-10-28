Man shot 3 times in Buckhead, Atlanta police arrest suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Buckhead.
Police responded to 3221 Peachtree Road to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m.
Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable.
Investigators collected evidence at the scene.
Police arrested a suspect in the shooting.
Police say they believe the shooting happened after an argument at the shopping center.
