Man nearly beaten to death renews calls for information on who attacked him

ATLANTA — The family of a man attacked in 2021 is calling on the community to come forward with any new details

The plea for justice comes as the victim is set to take part in a clinical trial to help his recovery.

It’s been more than four years since Josh Dowd was found badly beaten along some train tracks. At the time, doctors feared he wouldn’t survive, but since then, he’s been on a remarkable journey that his loved ones could’ve never imagined.

“I’m doing pretty good. I don’t like that I got injured, but I’m doing the best,” Dowd told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

In July 2021, surveillance video shows Dowd leaving a bar with friends. Hours later, he was found beaten and barely breathing along train tracks near Cheshire Bridge Road.

Dowd suffered a traumatic brain injury and to this day, has no memory of what happened that night.

“Someone out there has to know who did this. Someone out there knows information,” Dowd’s partner Colin Kelly said.

While Kelly continues to search for answers, he’s also focused on how far Dowd has come.

“All the diagnostic tests said he’s not going to survive, and if by chance, somehow, some way he lives, he’s going to live in a highly assisted facility,” Kelly said.

Now, the couple has received some encouraging news. They’re headed to Texas next month, where Dowd could take part in a clinical trial using stem cells, a treatment that may help improve his recovery.

“It’s been pretty good, because I look every day and see what I can do better,” Dowd said.

There are significant expenses tied to his ongoing care. Dowd’s family has set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.

