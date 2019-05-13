  • Man killed outside popular Buckhead dance club

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man in front of one of Atlanta's most popular dance clubs.

    Police taped off the parking lot in front of Johnny's Hideaway on Roswell Road overnight Monday.

    A man laid down in the road for an unknown reason and a car hit him and kept going, police said.

    Witnesses told police the car was a black-colored sedan.

