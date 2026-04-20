Man injured following a shooting in southeast Atlanta

A man was shot late Sunday night in southeast Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at the Constitution Apartments along the 900 block of Constitution Road around 11:59 p.m.
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Police say the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and his condition is unknown.
No word on if any suspects have been arrested.
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At this time, officers have not released any further information and say the investigation is ongoing.
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