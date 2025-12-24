Man hospitalized after stabbing near encampment in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds late Monday night after an argument at an encampment in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Officers were called around 11:08 p.m. to 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, where the man was receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Police say the victim told officers he is homeless and was stabbed earlier at an encampment near Pryor Road.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed multiple times during an argument involving several people at the encampment.

After the attack, the victim was privately taken to the hospital. His age and identity were not released.

Police searched the area but were unable to find a clear crime scene. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the stabbing and who may been involved.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

