Man hit by MARTA train after ‘leaning’ off of platform at Inman Park Station

A man is in the hospital after jumping in front of a MARTA train, officials say.
Officials say just before 11 p.m., a train hit a person who was leaning out over the westbound platform at Inman Park Station.
The man was taken to the hospital and rail power was de-energized so MARTA Police could investigate the incident.
MARTA officials say due to rail power being de-energized, bus transportation is being provided from King Memorial to East Lake.
It is unclear as to why the man jumped in front of the train. The investigation is ongoing.
