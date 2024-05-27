Man hit by MARTA train after ‘leaning’ off of platform at Inman Park Station

A man is in the hospital after jumping in front of a MARTA train, officials say.

Officials say just before 11 p.m., a train hit a person who was leaning out over the westbound platform at Inman Park Station.

The man was taken to the hospital and rail power was de-energized so MARTA Police could investigate the incident.

MARTA officials say due to rail power being de-energized, bus transportation is being provided from King Memorial to East Lake.

It is unclear as to why the man jumped in front of the train. The investigation is ongoing.

