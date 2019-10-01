Man high on drugs goes on vandalism spree inside Georgia Capitol, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man who was high on cocaine went on a vandalism spree inside Georgia's Capitol building, breaking windows, lamps and furniture.
Photos of the scene show shattered glass, paintings with tears in them and machinery pulled out of drawers and broken.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that before the man broke into the building, he also damaged a state patrol car. The suspect has been identified as Joshua Lemhouse.
We're getting a look at all the damage the man did and learning what charges he faces, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
