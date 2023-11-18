Man helps victim find lost car, then steals it, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car after tricking a victim.

On Oct. 1, Atlanta police officers responded to the report of a carjacking on the 500 block of Means Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had his car and other belongings stolen.

The victim told police that the suspect helped him find his car after the victim forgot where he parked.

Once they found the car, the suspect pointed his gun at the victim and took the car and his other belongings.

APD eventually recovered the car on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

