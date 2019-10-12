  • Man found shot to death in vehicle in NW Atlanta

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death after he was found shot in the head in northwest Atlanta, police said.

    Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 100 block of Harwell Road after receiving a call about shots being fired, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown told AJC.com. A man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

    The investigation has been labeled as a homicide, and detectives are at the scene. No other information has been released.

