Man found shot to death in vehicle in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death after he was found shot in the head in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 100 block of Harwell Road after receiving a call about shots being fired, Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown told AJC.com. A man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
The investigation has been labeled as a homicide, and detectives are at the scene. No other information has been released.
