0 Big events mean big traffic for Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA - Some big events are bringing a ton of people to Atlanta this weekend, and the traffic to match the crowd.

Among the biggest is Atlanta Pride, which kicks off tonight.

Organizers of the festival estimate some 300,000 people will descend on Midtown over the weekend for the big event.

We'll have LIVE traffic updates throughout the evening starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Friday night is the official kick-off at the Georgia Aquarium, which begins at 7 p.m.

Also beginning around the same time, megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen will be hosting "A Night of Hope" at State Farm Arena.

TRENDING STORIES:

An anticipated 19,000 people are expected to fill the arena "for an exciting time of praise and worship where lives are changed, and hope is restored," according to a news release about the event.

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging people to use MARTA or a ride-share service throughout the weekend to get to where they need to go.

APD REMINDER: There are several events happening this weekend during #AtlantaPride2019. Traffic may be heavier than usual. The Atlanta Police Department encourages you to use @MARTASERVICE or a ride share service this #Pride weekend to get around the city. #LGBTQ #WeLoveATL pic.twitter.com/9Kk6VScBi3 — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) October 11, 2019

If you do have to drive to an event, police are also asking people to make sure to remove valuables from their vehicles, including guns, money and electronics.

APD ALERT: Prevent criminals from hitting the jackpot this #AtlantaPride2019 by removing ALL valuables from your vehicle including guns, money & electronics. Other tips to remember:

-Lock all car doors & secure your windows

-Never leave your vehicle running while away pic.twitter.com/Gy8lZO8O5M — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) October 11, 2019

Also keep in mind, two blocks of a major Midtown road will remain blocked all weekend. West Peachtree Street is shut down between Ponce de Leon Avenue and 4th Street due to construction. The blocks are not scheduled to reopen until Monday.

There will be heavy pedestrian traffic around Piedmont Park and the area around 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. You may want to avoid the area if you need to drive around the city this weekend.

On Sunday, parts of Peachtree and 10th streets will be shut down for the Atlanta Pride Parade, which kicks off at noon from the Civic Center MARTA station.

For a full list of Pride events, CLICK HERE.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.