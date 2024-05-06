Man found shot in northwest Atlanta, dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — A man was found shot in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

Atlanta police officers responded to a man who was found shot on the 900 block of Marietta Street overnight on Monday.

Police said they do not believe the shooting happened on Marietta Street.

When officers arrived, Grady personnel was already on the scene.

A police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the unidentified man was serious condition but stable.

Officers described him as a man in his 20s.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

