Man dies after being shot blocks away from State Farm Arena and NCAA tournament

ATLANTA — A man who was shot just blocks away from the State Farm Arena, where the Sweet 16 of the NCAA College Basketball tournament took place on Friday has died.

The shooting happened Friday evening at around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Luckie Street NW and Mills Street NW.

When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and, at first, was pronounced deceased by medical workers.

Later that night, police said in a news conference that doctors were able to revive the victim.

However, he died at approximately 4:14 a.m. on Saturday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

This victim’s identity has not yet been released and there is no word yet on any suspects.

