Man critically injured in shooting just blocks from State Farm Arena and NCAA tournament

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that is just blocks away from State Farm Arena, where the Sweet 16 of the NCAA College Basketball tournament is underway.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Luckie Street NW and Mills Street NW.

The man is currently listed in critical condition.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group