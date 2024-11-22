Man dies after being found with gunshot wound, APD investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Thursday morning.

APD officials say just after 11 a.m., Zone 3 officers responded to reports of the death of a man at 1001 Stonewall Drive in Southeast Atlanta.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.

