Man in critical condition after being stabbed several times, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed several times on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed on York Avenue SW around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released details about what led up to the stabbing or possible suspects.

