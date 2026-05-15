Man arrested for teen’s deadly shooting in shopping center, police say

ATLANTA — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with an Atlanta shopping center shooting that killed a teen, police said.

Anthony Moreland was arrested May 14 and faces felony charges in connection with the Nov. 29, 2025, shooting. A 17-year-old boy died of his gunshot wounds in the parking lot at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Moreland was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

APD said he was taken into custody with the help of U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Moreland was taken to Fulton County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group