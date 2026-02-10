Man arrested after stolen car crash tied to Atlanta equipment thefts, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into two cars in southwest Atlanta, a case investigators believe is connected to a series of lawn and construction equipment thefts across the city.

Atlanta police identified the suspect as Justin Smith. Officers say Smith attempted to flee during a traffic stop before crashing head-on into two vehicles.

Police said the vehicle Smith was driving had been reported stolen out of Jackson, Mississippi. Investigators believe Smith panicked after realizing police were behind him, leading to the crash.

After the wreck, officers searched the vehicle and found a bag filled with what they believed to be stolen lawn and construction tools.

“This is definitely a problem for the public,” Atlanta police Sgt. Shaun Houston told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Investigators say Smith is linked to multiple theft cases, including one reported in October involving a City of Atlanta work crew. Police said hundreds of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen from a city park while workers were distracted.

Authorities also believe Smith may be connected to a separate October crash in which a vehicle struck a school bus. Police said Smith allegedly jumped out of the car and fled the scene. Investigators say the vehicle was driven by his girlfriend, Jasmine Brooks, and the pair had just stolen equipment from a work site.

Houston described the suspects as “very bold” and “very brazen,” comparing them to a “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Contractors told Channel 2 Action News they believe the thefts are organized, with suspects using multiple vehicles and acting quickly to steal tools from open truck beds and work sites.

Atlanta police said they receive nearly 10 reports a week of equipment thefts from construction sites and landscaping jobs across the city.

Police said Smith matches the description provided by City of Atlanta workers who reported equipment stolen while they were working at a park in southwest Atlanta.

Authorities are now working to recover stolen equipment. Police encourage workers to lock vehicle doors and remain aware of their surroundings, regardless of the time of day.

Smith remains in custody after being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

