Police seeing big uptick in thefts from landscapers, contractors across Atlanta

ATLANTA — Landscapers and contractors are on high alert after bold thefts at several worksites across metro Atlanta.

One worker was injured trying to stop the thieves.

In one case, workers say two people walked up to their truck, stole $4,000 worth of equipment, and tried to run away.

“These crimes typically last less than 20 seconds,” Sgt. Shaun Houston with the Atlanta Police Department said.

In surveillance video obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln, a thief took less than 10 seconds to pull into a driveway and steal a large piece of equipment from a landscaper’s truck.

“Half the time, our victims don’t even notice,” Houston said.

Atlanta police say the spike in thefts has surged, averaging seven to 10 reports every week.

“It’s not the first time. It happens to everybody,” one worker told Lincoln, asking to remain anonymous.

He said thieves hit their work site off Campbellton Road on Monday.

“A car pulled up behind his truck and took two concrete saws out of the truck bed,” the worker said.

The suspect then tried to escape but crashed into a school bus carrying children.

Police arrested Jasmine Brooks, who they say drove the vehicle.

“When your tools are gone, you can’t work,” the worker said.

The family of an Atlanta landscaper created a GoFundMe account after a van ran him over as he tried to stop thieves from stealing his landscaping trailer.

Police said they’re seeing more cases where thieves carry weapons.

“One of them told the victim to stay on the roof while showing a weapon,” Officer Miguel Lugo with the Atlanta Police Department said.

“This is an organized operation. They strike fast, grab the tools, and escape,” Houston said.

Police say the best protection is to lock your vehicles because they’re also seeing thieves steal money and other items.

The also said to make sure you know the serial numbers of the tools. It’ll help in locating them if they’re taken to a pawn shop.

