Man arrested after rental car from Atlanta Avis turns out to be stolen says he’s suing

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after Avis said the car he rented was stolen. Now, he’s taking action.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln showed you body camera video earlier this year of the moments Jeffery Elinor was pulled over by police with guns drawn because car he rented at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was in was stolen.

Elinor said Avis promised him a full refund back in April, but he still hasn’t gotten his money back for the rented vehicle, which cost about $750. He said the company has gone silent despite multiple phone calls.

Elinor said that aside from the money, he remains traumatized due to his arrest, which happened in Carrollton.

“I just hear, ‘Pull over,’” Elinor said. “I see a bunch of guns drawn at me.”

Elinor, who is from New York, rented the car from Avis. At some point, it pinged as stolen from a Flock camera.

“I never knew what being traumatized was until this situation here basically,” Elinor said. “Every time I see cops, I get a little finickey, I panic a little bit.”

Elinor said two managers offered him a full refund over the ordeal, but more than a month later, Elinor said Avis has ghosted him.

“I kept on calling and nobody picked up,” Elinor said.

He said one representative offered him a partial refund.

“I’m not going to settle for a partial refund,” Elinor said.

He said the company needs to do what is right for putting him in harm’s way by renting out a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

“I feel disrespected,” Elinor said. “I feel like I’m definitely never doing business with Avis again because they don’t respect their customers.”

Avis sent a statement saying it is aware of the incident but it is a legal matter and they can’t comment further.

In the meantime, Elinor said he’s moving forward with legal action against Avis.

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

In late 2022, Hertz settled a lawsuit that claimed it falsely reported rental cars as stolen. There were more than 360 customers involved. Some of those customers who were reported by Hertz were arrested and even imprisoned. One claimed they were held at gunpoint by police and spent days in jail.

Hertz said it changed its policies to enure proper treatment of customers.

