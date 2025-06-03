Man accused of stealing packages from mailboxes told police he worked for Amazon

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in jail after police say he tried to get away with stealing packages by posing as an Amazon worker.

When officers confronted the man, they said he told them everything was fine and that he worked for Amazon.

It all started when a Lilburn homeowner looked out his window and saw something that didn’t look right: a stranger at his mailbox, tearing stamps off his mail at the home on Arcado Road last Tuesday afternoon.

Body camera video shows Robert Keyes, 37, standing in handcuffs after police say they caught him with the evidence still in his pockets.

“This dude has been walking around, taking stuff out of people’s mailboxes, picking stuff up off the porches,” the officer is heard saying on bodycam video.

When they arrested him, police said they found everything from wireless radios to mail stamps torn from envelopes.

The bizarre collection of stolen items left police scratching their heads near Village Green Court.

Officers said Keyes walked up to homes in three nearby neighborhoods and told police there was a reason for it.

“He’s saying he was working for UPS and Amazon,” the officer said.

An Amazon spokesperson told Johnson that Keyes is not one of their employees.

Keyes led officers to multiple crime scenes where police say security cameras captured him taking packages.

Officers returned the items to the victims, and they’re urging people to bring packages inside as soon as they can.

According to jail records, Keyes remains in the Gwinnett County Jail facing two counts of theft.

