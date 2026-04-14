Man accused of stealing from car, threatening victims with gun

ATLANTA — A man faces charges after police say he stole from a car and threatened the victims with a gun.

Atlanta police say the crime happened April 4 near 936 Bolton Rd NW.

The victims told police they heard a gunshot, and looked outside to see a man stealing items from their car.

When they attempted to confront him, he pointed a gun at them and left after trying to steal the car.

Officers found the suspect matching the victims’ description while searching the area.

Among the items stolen was a bag containing more than $5,000, three cellphones and other personal items.

Police said the stolen bank cards and cellphones were recovered from the suspect.

APD says Maurieco Wilkins, 27, faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and felony theft by taking.

He was taken to Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta police said the situation serves as a reminder for people to not leave valuables unsecured in your car: “A clean car is a less tempting target.”

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