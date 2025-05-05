Man accused of setting APD motorcycles on fire appears in court

ATLANTA — Less than one week after the official opening of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, one of the protesters appeared in court.

John Mazurek is accused of setting fire at a police precinct in 2023.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the Fulton County Courthouse, where there were around a dozen demonstrators outside while Mazurek was in court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Based on the proceedings, it doesn’t look like Mazurek will be going to trial any time soon.

An attorney for Mazurek and a prosecutor told the judge they’re still negotiating a plea deal and need more time. Prosecutors said a jury trial is a last resort.

TRENDING STORIES:

“So we’re not going anywhere, the defendant’s on bond,” an attorney said.

Mazurek, 30, was arrested for first-degree arson. While he’s out of jail, he’s wearing an ankle monitor.

He was arrested for the 2023 attack on an Atlanta police precinct where multiple APD motorcycles were set on fire.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said when he was arrested that the fires were more than just a harmless property crime.

“We are very fortunate that we did not stand in front of you in July to note the passing of an Atlanta police officer due to an arson attack,” Schierbaum said previously.

Outside of the courthouse on Monday, a small group chanted and held up a banner reading “Free Jack.”

Even after the official opening of the training center last week, the “Stop Cop City” protesters said they’re not going away.

“We can still push back on the general militarization of the police,” one protester said.

“Butch,” who didn’t want to give his full name, said the legal process is the punishment for Mazurek but wouldn’t address if they thought torching police vehicles was appropriate or not.

“We think they’re making extravagant charges, don’t think they have a clear idea who the suspect is,” Butch said. “So they’re pinning it on one person.”

Mazurek’s defense attorney told Channel 2 Action News that they’re still waiting on a ruling from the judge about motions argued in 2024.

She said those should be done in the next two weeks and reset the next hearing in the case for the last week in June.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group