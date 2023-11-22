Man accused of killing great-nephew of Nat King Cole in Atlanta denied bond

ATLANTA — A judge denied bond for the man accused in the stabbing death of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew.

Tracy Cole, 31, was stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. Police arrested Ricardo Gayle a month later on Oct. 28.

Gayle waived his first appearance in court on Oct. 30 but had a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday. A judge denied Gayle’s bond, saying in the court documents that Gayle “poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial.”

Gayle also on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case could proceed to a grand jury indictment.

As previously reported, Atlanta police said Gayle stabbed Cole several times in Cole’s apartment complex stairwell across from the Civil and Human Rights Museum in September.

Officers said Gayle prevented Cole from calling 911 and stole his two phones. Gayle was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.

After Gayle’s arrest, Cole’s family said they were “overjoyed” at the news.

