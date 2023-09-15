Great-nephew of Nat King Cole stabbed to death in downtown Atlanta, ME confirms

ATLANTA — The great-nephew of jazz great Nat King Cole has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Centennial Olympic Park.

Tracy Cole, 31, was stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning on the 300 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers. Freddy Cole was also a renowned jazz singer and pianist who was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame in 2007. Freddy Cole was born in Chicago but lived in Atlanta for most of his career and died in 2020.

Police have not said if they’ve identified a suspect or a motive.

Tracy Cole was a part of Atlanta’s cigar community. Atlanta Cigar Week posted about his death and held a virtual memorial for him Thursday night.

