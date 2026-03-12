Man accused of killing ‘friend’ at College Park gas station standing trial

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The man accused of killing a friend in front of customers at a local gas station is now standing trial.

Prosecutors accuse Zabrian Minter, 23, of murdering Jaden George, 23, in Feb. 2023.

George’s father, Christopher Turner, said the sight of his son’s accused killer forced him to walk out of the courtroom twice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“What’s so appalling is, he’s showing no emotion. He’s supposed to be his friend,” he told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

He said Minter was someone his son considered a friend.

The pair were together on the day of the murder. They drove to a gas station on Old National Highway and Godby Road in College Park together.

Turner said surveillance video played in court shows his son get out of the car, go inside to buy something and come back out. When he opened the car door, Turner said someone inside the car shot his son.

The car then drives off, leaving George on the ground.

Police found the car at a nearby hotel, according to investigators.

They arrested Minter months later, on May 13, 2023. That was the same day George’s mother held a vigil for her son’s birthday.

RELATED STORIES:

“The fact that the person who killed him was caught, just amazing, just amazing, you know, how God would be so gracious and so considerate to give us this gift on my son’s birthday,” said Vanessa George.

Minter maintains his innocence in court.

Prosecutors are still calling witnesses in the case. The defense will get a chance to call people to testify after.

Minter faces life in prison without parole if found guilty.

George’s family hopes their pain can be a lesson to the next person considering gun violence.

“Put down the gun. Please, put down the guns. Please, talk it over. Walk away,” said Turner.

Day four of the trial is expected to begin Thursday morning with George’s little brother on the witness stand.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group