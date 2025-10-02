Man accused of gunning down father, daughter during car sale claims self-defense

ATLANTA — A man accused of killing a father and daughter during a car sale dispute in June 2024 faced a preliminary hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse, where he claimed self-defense.

Kendrick Faibvre is accused of shooting Stanley and Heather Neely over 20 times during a car sale dispute, then fleeing in the vehicle intended for sale.

The incident occurred in June 2024, and Faibvre was on the run for over a year before being apprehended.

“The bodies were discovered in the center of the parking lot,” testified Detective Matthew Principe of the City of South Fulton Police Department.

During the hearing, Principe testified that Faibvre fired multiple shots, emptying his gun clip on the victims.

He also stated that Faibvre attempted to cover his tracks by having the car crushed and deleting his social media accounts.

The defense argued that Faibvre acted in self-defense, claiming that both Stanley and Heather Neely brandished firearms.

However, witnesses testified that Heather Neely had placed her gun on the ground in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges, ruling that there was enough probable cause to proceed with the case.

Outside the courtroom, Rufus Neely, the victims’ brother and uncle, expressed relief that Faibvre had been apprehended.

“I’m just glad the Marshals and the police got him, and justice is going to be served,” Rufus Neely said.

The case against Kendrick Faibvre will move forward, as the court found sufficient evidence to proceed.

