Family grateful suspected killer of father, daughter in botched car sale is now off the streets

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The family of a father and daughter shot and killed says they are relieved to know a suspect is finally in custody and charged with murder.

The victims’ family told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that they want the judge to know how the double-deadly shooting ripped their family apart.

More than 365 days have gone by, and the pain is still etched on Nancy Neely-Gibson’s face.

“It’s just a hole in our heart,” Nancy Neely-Gibson said. “Your loved one lying out with a white sheet covering them, and you can’t get to them to hug them.”

City of South Fulton police say in 2024, Stanley Neely met up with a friend here at the Freedom Park Apartments to sell a car, but when the sale didn’t happen, investigators say the man started shooting.

Bullets hit Stanley and his daughter, Heather Neely. They both died. The shooter took off.

“I’m still sad, very sad, and I’m still very, very mad. I miss my baby brother and my niece,” Clyde Lee Neely said.

The suspect remained on the loose for months, but just a few days ago, police finally arrested Kendrick Faibvre in connection with the shooting. He faces several charges, including murder and aggravated assault.

“We are so glad that they have apprehended him,” Neely-Gibson said.

Faibvre is set to go before a judge on Tuesday for a bond hearing. The Neely family said they’ll be in that courtroom.

“I want to see him get punished,” Clyde Neely said.

“We don’t have them physically with us anymore. We all have to leave this world, but it’s how we leave this world,” Neely-Gibson said.

