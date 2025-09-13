Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s wife honors wedding anniversary with announcement of new foundation

ATLANTA — Tenisha Warner, widow of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, has announced two initiatives in honor of her late husband, who passed away in July.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Tenisha Warner introduced The Warner Family Foundation and River & Ember, projects aimed at nurturing children’s inner light and supporting young artists.

“Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time,” Tenisha wrote in her Instagram post.

The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at 54 after drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Tenisha’s post included a photo from their 2017 wedding and reflected on their anniversary, sharing a glimpse of the love that began their journey.

River & Ember is designed around Warner’s spirit, offering seasonal toolkits for parents and children to strengthen emotional resilience through art, mindfulness, and connection.

Tenisha described her husband’s presence as a river, steady and sure, and his spirit as an ember, glowing with encouragement and igniting possibility.

Through these initiatives, Tenisha Warner aims to keep Warner’s memory alive while empowering children and families to thrive creatively and emotionally.

Tenisha Warner’s heartfelt tribute to her husband through these initiatives reflects a commitment to carrying forward his legacy of nurturing creativity and emotional resilience.

